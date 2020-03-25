Clane Parish Church Is Projecting Images Of Hope, Nightly.

Clane's parish church is projecting visual messages of hope onto church building as part of reaching out during the Covid 19 pandemic

The Church of St. Patrick & St. Brigid is on the main street in Clane, so as people driving past can see the image them and know that their parish is reaching out to them at this time.

The images go live from 7.30pm to 11.30pm each evening when they stand out best in the darkness. It is hoped to keep them displayed for a week.

Commenting on the initiative, Father Paul O’Boyle, Parish Priest of Clane and Rathcoffey, said, “In this time of great challenge for our parishioners we wanted to do something to let them know that we are thinking of them and praying for them. While we are bringing Masses and other prayers to our parishioners online these days, we wanted to do something more creative. Our parish church is very well positioned on the busy main street of Clane, Co Kildare and now when people drive past in the evening, they will see these visuals of hope across the entire front of our beautiful church. I hope that these messages will let people know that we are with them at this time in prayer and solidarity.”