Dissident Republican Gang Behind Hoax Which Prompted Fermanagh Security Alert.

: 03/25/2020 - 15:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A dissident republican gang was behind an elaborate hoax which prompted a security alert in Co. Fermanagh earlier this week.

On Monday night, a suspicious device was discovered in Rosslea, which led to the PSNI conducting a number of public safety operations.

The incident was later declared a hoax, but the PSNI says it had to divert a number of resources to the scene which were were badly needed elsewhere.

Gardai say they will continue to work with police in the North to target people involved in dissident republican activity.

