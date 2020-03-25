Listen: Health Minister Says Incident In Which He Was Coughed On "Disgusting".

Simon Harris has called a prank where people cough on others "disgusting".
The Health Minister said it happened to him while walking to the Department's offices yesteday.
A man in his late teens has been arrested in Waterford in connection with this behaviour.
While a woman out jogging in Dublin and an elderly couple in Naas on Thursday were targetted.
Minister Harris wants people to put this into perspective:
A Dublin Nurse was also coughed on while out for a run after her shift.
Susan Nutley says she's in disbelief:
