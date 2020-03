Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail in the UK despite claims he could catch coronavirus.

His lawyers had argued he should be allowed out because he's 'high risk.'

The judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court said the pandemic doesn't provide "grounds" for his release.

The 48-year-old is being held in custody, wanted by the US, accused of conspiring to hack government computers.

File image: Julian Assange/Wikipedia.