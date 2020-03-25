Nite Trax

Fine Gael & Fianna Fáil Agree The Need To Form A Stable Govt. To Respond To Covid 19.

: 03/25/2020 - 19:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_micheal_martin_ge2020_primte_time_debate_rollingnews.jpg

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they will meet again in the coming days as efforts continue to form a new government.

It's been revealed no new laws can be passed from next week because approval of both the Dáil and Seanad is needed.

Seanad elections are underway but, with 11 members chosen by the Taoiseach, that can't happen if the Taoiseach is outgoing.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they need to form a stable government to help Ireland recover post-Covid 19.

 

File image: Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

