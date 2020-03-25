The Night Shift

2 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 1,564 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

: 03/25/2020 - 19:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

2 people have died of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours.

The patients are a female and in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition and a male, in the east of the country.

There have now been nine COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm,today.

34 cases are in Kildare.

There are now 1,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan:

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 23rd March (1,164 cases), shows:

55% are male and 45% are female, with 63 clusters involving 289 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 45 years

305 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

- Of those hospitalised, 39 cases have been admitted to ICU - 283 cases (24%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 559, (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 133 cases (11%)

- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 28%

Additional information on confirmed cases of Covid19 is here

