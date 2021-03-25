Listen: Muinitir Na Tíre Is Holding A Series Of Webinars, Aimed At Tacking Elder Abuse.

Muintir na Tíre is holding a series of webinars across Ireland to raise awareness of elder abuse, in all of its forms.

The webinars, run in collaboration with the National Safeguarding Office, are aimed at community leaders, community groups, and community alert groups.

Its to enable them to identify elder abuse, and to try to prevent it happening.

The webinar for the Eastern Region, which includes Kildare, takes place this evening.

Conor O'Leary is Muintir na Tire Eastern Region Development Officer and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Conor O'Leary joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.