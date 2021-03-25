The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Muinitir Na Tíre Is Holding A Series Of Webinars, Aimed At Tacking Elder Abuse.

: 25/03/2021 - 11:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
muintir_na_tire_logo_2021.png

Muintir na Tíre is holding a series of webinars across Ireland to raise awareness of elder abuse, in all of its forms.

The webinars, run in collaboration with the National Safeguarding Office, are aimed at community leaders, community groups, and community alert groups.

Its to enable them to identify elder abuse, and to try to prevent it happening.

The webinar for the Eastern Region, which includes Kildare, takes place this evening.

Registration is here

Conor O'Leary is Muintir na Tire Eastern Region Development Officer and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

thursconor.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Conor O'Leary joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

conor_o_leary.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

