Listen: Vaccine Supply Problems To Dominate Virtual Summit Of EU Leaders.

: 25/03/2021 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Noble
A Fine Gael MEP claims it does not suit the EU to speak about vaccine export bans.

Vaccine supply problems will dominate a virtual EU summit which gets underway today.

The two-day digital summit comes as mainland Europe struggles with a new surge of Covid-19.

The Taoiseach and other EU leaders will discuss whether to expand restrictions on sending vaccines abroad, and to Britain in particular.

The EU and the UK last night agreed to find a 'win-win solution'.

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald says emotions have been high:

Image: CDC via Pexels

