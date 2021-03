The Health Minister has said the impact of vaccinations on COVID case numbers is being offset by more people moving around the country.

Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil the number of vaccinations will increase significantly from April.

He also said AstraZeneca will not deliver the contracted amount of vaccines for quarter one.

Minister Donnelly says the work of the vaccine campaign has been offset by more social interaction:

File image: Stephen Donnelly/RollingNews