Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, is being formally investigated by a UK's watchdog, for a possible breach of lobbying laws.

It's claimed Mr. Cameron tried to persuade the British Government, to grant loans to a company he was working for.

Allegedly, the 54 year old, contacted UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, while working as an adviser for financial firm Greensill Capital.

At the time, the stricken firm was trying to secure access to Covid-19 loan schemes.