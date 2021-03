The Russian Ambassador to Ireland believes the European Medicines Agency's process of approving vaccines takes too long.

The EMA is currently carrying out a rolling review of the Sputnik V, which was developed in Russia.

Over 40 countries in Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America have approved the use of the vaccine.

Russian Ambassador, Yuriy Filatov, acknowledges the certification comes from the EMA, but believes the process is too long:

