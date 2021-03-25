Ulster Bank Fined €37.7 Million Over Its Role In The Tracker Mortgage Scandal.

Ulster Bank has been fined 37.7 million euro by the Central Bank over its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

It's the largest fine ever given by the Central Bank.

Nearly 6,000 customers wrongly lost tracker mortgages, and 43 properties were lost, including 29 family homes.

The Central Bank also said that after the scandal began to emerge, Ulster had a deliberate strategy not to give some customers the correct tracker rate unless the customer actually complained.

File image: Ulster Bank HQ/RollingNews