The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ulster Bank Fined €37.7 Million Over Its Role In The Tracker Mortgage Scandal.

: 25/03/2021 - 12:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ulster_bank_hq_rolling_news.jpg

Ulster Bank has been fined 37.7 million euro by the Central Bank over its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

It's the largest fine ever given by the Central Bank.

Nearly 6,000 customers wrongly lost tracker mortgages, and 43 properties were lost, including 29 family homes.

The Central Bank also said that after the scandal began to emerge, Ulster had a deliberate strategy not to give some customers the correct tracker rate unless the customer actually complained.

 

File image: Ulster Bank HQ/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!