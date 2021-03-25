HIQA Released Inspection Reports On Two Kildare Nursing Homes.

HIQA has released inspection reports on two Kildare nursing homes.

The assessments, at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge, and Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, were conducted in November and December, respectively, and published today.

Elm Hall was assessed on 11 standards and regulations, including staffing, healthcare and residents rights.

It was compliant on 8 standards, and substantially so on 3, which were governance and management, complaints procedures and risk management.

Ryevale Nursing Home was inspected on 10 standards, including training and staff development and infection control.

It was compliant on 8, and substantially compliant on governance and management and risk management

The HIQA report on Elm Hall Nursing Home is available here

The HIQA report on Ryevale Nursing Home is available here

File image: RollingNews