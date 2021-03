The average rent in Kildare is almost €200 more expensive than the average mortgage payment.

The latest statistics from the Residential Tenancies Board show the average rent across the country is €1,256 per month - and in Kildare, its €1328

While the payment on a 30 year mortgage, for a €300,000 home, is €1,138 per month.

Trinity College Dublin economist Ronan Lyons says rents have skyrocketed.

Stock image: Pixabay