A new Garda Inspectorate Report has recommended that all new members take a mandatory drug test before joining the force.

The report described the use of illicit drugs among Gardaí as a "serious concern" while the misuse of alcohol and prescription drugs was also reported among members.

The document recommends pre-employment testing as a mandatory condition of a Garda’s employment, which it says received broad support from all levels of the force.

