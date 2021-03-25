22 Empty Beer Cans Found In Car Which Crashed In Longford Following High Speed Garda Pursuit.

22 empty beer cans were found in a car which crashed into a wall outside a creche in Longford earlier this week following a high speed Garda chase.

35 year old William Lawrence, of Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan, was charged with 6 counts of dangerous driving, failure to have insurance or his driving licence as well as a drive off offence at a petrol station in Ballinalee on Monday.

Gardai attempted to stop the vehicle which was driving erratically, before it fled the scene, struck a patrol car, and later crashed into a wall.

The married father of two appeared in court today on crutches after it heard he suffered a broken ankle or foot as well as a dislocated hip following the incident.

He was refused bail and was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

