Johnny Depp has been told he will be unable to appeal against a UK court ruling.

The court ruled Mr. Depp had assaulted his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The news follows a heavily-publicised defamation case, which the actor lost against 'The Sun', after the newspaper referred to him as a wife-beater.

The newspaper noted it had 'every confidence' Depp's attempt to appeal would be rejected.

Justice Underhill announced the decision at the Court of Appeal in London:

