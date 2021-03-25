Irish Water & Kildare County Council Give Advance Notice Of Works In Kilcock.

Advance notice is being given by Irish Water & Kildare County Council of day-long water supply disruption in Kilcock.

Up-grade works, affecting the village and the surrounding areas, takes place on Tuesday, between 9am and 6pm.

It could take up to 3 hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Water Tankers with clean drinking water will be available at St Joseph’s National School and in the Supervalu Carpark for the duration of the outage.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

