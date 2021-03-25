KCC To Share Failed Application For Newbidge Funding Documents With Councillors.

Kildare County Council is to share with councillors its failled application for funding for a second Liffey bridge in Newbridge.

North Kildare projects in Naas, Maynooth and Celbridge received a combined €15.9 million under the URDF programme last week.

With respect to Newbridge, KCC applied for monies for the completion of the Southern Relief Road in Newbridge, including the application for the second bridge over the Liffey and a 1 kilometre section of road between the Athgarvan Road and Great Connell Road

Independent Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy submitted a motion on the application files to the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District

She called on the council to convey to councillors any communications or feedback received from the Department since the application was submitted

KCC, in response, says the files "will be available on the Members Information Portal next Monday."

File image: KCC logo