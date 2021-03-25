K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ABHs Provided Almost Half Of Social Housing In A Single Kildare MD In A 3 Year Period.

: 25/03/2021 - 17:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_housing_delivery_report_kn_md_03_21.png

Approved Housing Bodies have provided almost half of the social homes in a Kildare municipal district over the last 36 months

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Suzanne Doyle, wanted  Kildare County Council to share a breakdown by town, and also by manner of delivery, for the Kildare Newbridge MD in that period.

ABHs delivered 321 homes.

Kildare County Council bought 174 homes, built 63, leased 39 and notes 81 as "turn key", a total of 381.

Over 300 of the total number of homes delivered in the MD were in Newbridge.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!