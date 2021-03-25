ABHs Provided Almost Half Of Social Housing In A Single Kildare MD In A 3 Year Period.

Approved Housing Bodies have provided almost half of the social homes in a Kildare municipal district over the last 36 months

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Suzanne Doyle, wanted Kildare County Council to share a breakdown by town, and also by manner of delivery, for the Kildare Newbridge MD in that period.

ABHs delivered 321 homes.

Kildare County Council bought 174 homes, built 63, leased 39 and notes 81 as "turn key", a total of 381.

Over 300 of the total number of homes delivered in the MD were in Newbridge.