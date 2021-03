A man in his 60s has been killed after being knocked down in County Kildare.

He was walking outside a business premises in Carbury when he was hit by a lorry at a quarter past 7 this morning.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been brought to the local morgue for a post mortem.

The truck driver was unharmed.

File image: RollingNews