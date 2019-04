A Dongeal man who has motor neuron disease says he feels guilty that his local GAA club is being punished for helping him.

Naomh Colmcille's in Newtowncunningham allowed one of their pitches to be used for a charity soccer tournament in aid of Paul Dillon.

The club had requested permission from Donegal GAA but was refused as non-Gaelic games are not permitted on club grounds.

It received an 8 week ban from all adult competitions and a 500 euro fine.