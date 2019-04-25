Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

No Action Was Taken Against Tech Companies Dispite 2,200 Complaints.

: 04/25/2019 - 10:16
Author: Róisin Power
gdpr_image_1.png

No action has been taken against tech companies in Ireland despite 2,000 complaints being made in the last year.

Ireland is the designated lead regulator in Europe for new data privacy guidelines that came into effect last May.

The Data Protection Commission is currently carrying out 16 investigations - 7 of which involve Facebook.

Politico has published an article criticising Ireland for being too lenient on big tech companies because they provide thousands of jobs here.

Author of the article Nicolas Vinocur thinks GDPR isn't being enforced because it could damage Ireland's economy.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!