No Action Was Taken Against Tech Companies Dispite 2,200 Complaints.

No action has been taken against tech companies in Ireland despite 2,000 complaints being made in the last year.

Ireland is the designated lead regulator in Europe for new data privacy guidelines that came into effect last May.

The Data Protection Commission is currently carrying out 16 investigations - 7 of which involve Facebook.

Politico has published an article criticising Ireland for being too lenient on big tech companies because they provide thousands of jobs here.

Author of the article Nicolas Vinocur thinks GDPR isn't being enforced because it could damage Ireland's economy.