100,000 Thousand Students Expected To Apply To SUSI.

: 04/25/2019 - 10:23
Author: Róisin Power
Nearly 100 thousand students are expected to apply for a college grant over the coming months.

The SUSI online system is live from today ahead of the next academic year.

The closing date is June 13th but students are being urged to apply as early as possible.

