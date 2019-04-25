Across The Years

Joe Biden Formally Joins The Race To Be US President.

: 04/25/2019 - 14:12
Author: Róisin Power
America's former Vice President Joe Biden has formally joined the Democratic presidential contest.

He previously served under Barack Obama.

The field now features at least 20 Democrats looking for the chance to take on President Donald Trump next year.

