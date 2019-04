Kildare County Council are being asked about whether they applied for state funding for a swimming pool in Maynooth.

Councillor Tim Durkan has submitted the question for the next meeting of the Maynooth MD.

A new government funding scheme for infrastructure such as this was until April 17th.

KCC confirmed, at the January monthly meeting, that it will apply with respect to a location in Maynooth.

The only pool in the region, at Maynooth University, closed in 2015.