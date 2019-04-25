Across The Years

Apple Recall Chargers Sold Between 2003 and 2010.

: 04/25/2019 - 14:58
Author: Róisin Power
apple_logo.jpg

Apple's recalling one of its plugs because of a risk of an electric shock.

The style concerned is a white three-prong wall adapter sold with Macs and phones between 2003 and 2010, as well as the World Travel Kit.

The tech giant is asking anyone who's got one to stop using it and to get an exchange.
 

