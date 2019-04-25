Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Man Has Been Injured In A Shooting In Co. Louth.

: 04/25/2019 - 18:14
Author: Róisin Power
co_louth.jpg

A man has been injured in a shooting in Drogheda in Co Louth.

The shooting happened at Hardman's Gardens in the town at half past four this afternoon.

Gardaí are at the scene.

The 36 year old man is being treated for his injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!