Listen: 5 Healthcare Workers Are Known To Have Died Of Covid 19.

: 04/25/2020 - 10:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Five healthcare workers are known to have died from Covid-19 across the Republic.

The figures are up to date as of last week.

However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says he is not aware of any more fatalities among frontline workers:

