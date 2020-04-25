Woman In A Critical Condition After Being Knocked Down In Dublin.

Saturday Sportsbeat

A woman remains in a serious condition in hospital after she was knocked down in Walkinstown in Dublin.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash two days ago.

The pedestrian was walking on the Cromwellsford Road in Walkinstown when she was hit by a motorbike at around a quarter to 10 on Thursday night.

The woman who's in her 20s was taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between half 9 and 10 that night to contact them.

Anyone who saw the crash or any road users with camera footage are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

 

Image: Shutterstock.

