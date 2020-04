The HSE says testing capacity for Covid-19 will be closely monitored when new criteria is introduced next week.

Only people in at-risk groups who have two symptoms are currently able to get a test.

That'll be changed next week so anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath will be eligible.

Vulnerable people will still be prioritised.

The HSE's Dr Sarah Doyle says they'll need to make sure people get results without too much of a delay:

