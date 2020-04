A former Lord Mayor of Dublin has been questioned by Gardaí investigating a suspected "lock in" last Friday.

Nial Ring was found with four other men in an upstairs area of The Ref Pub in Ballybough by Gardaí.

Mr. Ring says he was with business associates in his office, drinking alcohol that did not come from the pub downstairs.

The Dublin city councillor claims they were maintaining the correct distance and regulations were not broken.