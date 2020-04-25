Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Many Properties Newly Available To Rent During Covid 19 Crisis Not Available To People On HAP.

: 04/25/2020 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_communities_logo.png

A new survey says many extra properties available for rent during the pandemic are not accessible for people on Housing Assistance Payment.

The Simon Communities' Locked Out Of The Market Survey looks at how many homes are available to those on rent allowance in major cities.

17 homes were available in Cork, Limerick and Galway but the majority in Dublin required renters to be on a higher rate of the HAP to afford them.

Wayne Stanley, from the Simon Communities, says despite less people sleeping on the streets, many are finding it difficult to leave homelessness.

newstalk0948648.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!