Listen: Many Properties Newly Available To Rent During Covid 19 Crisis Not Available To People On HAP.

A new survey says many extra properties available for rent during the pandemic are not accessible for people on Housing Assistance Payment.

The Simon Communities' Locked Out Of The Market Survey looks at how many homes are available to those on rent allowance in major cities.

17 homes were available in Cork, Limerick and Galway but the majority in Dublin required renters to be on a higher rate of the HAP to afford them.

Wayne Stanley, from the Simon Communities, says despite less people sleeping on the streets, many are finding it difficult to leave homelessness.