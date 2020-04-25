Listen: SpunOut Says There Are People Who Will Need Greater Mental Health Support When Covid 19 Crisis Ends.

There will be people who need greater mental health support once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

That's the view of SpunOut.ie which has welcomed the Government's In This Together initiative which is encouraging people to stay positive and get enough exercise.

However, some are struggling and with the economic forecasts suggesting unemployment will reach 22 percent, there will be more people who suffer with mental health issues.

CEO of SpunOut.ie is Ian Power - he says we need to think about how these people can be supported in the long-run: