Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: SpunOut Says There Are People Who Will Need Greater Mental Health Support When Covid 19 Crisis Ends.

: 04/25/2020 - 12:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
spunoutlogo.png

There will be people who need greater mental health support once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

That's the view of SpunOut.ie which has welcomed the Government's In This Together initiative which is encouraging people to stay positive and get enough exercise.

However, some are struggling and with the economic forecasts suggesting unemployment will reach 22 percent, there will be more people who suffer with mental health issues.

CEO of SpunOut.ie is Ian Power - he says we need to think about how these people can be supported in the long-run:

newstalk2321366.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!