Listen: Ed. Minister Called On To Address, Urgently, Staging Of Junior Cert. Exams.

: 04/25/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
joe_mchugh_28_11_2017_rollingnews.jpg

The Education Minister's being called on to urgently address the situation regarding the holding of Junior Cert exams.

3,000 Kildare students are scheduled to sit the exams this academic year.

Joe McHugh previously indicated tests would take place in September.

However, recent discussions with student representatives, parents and schools has led to reports they could now be held in May.

Schools in Galway and Kilkenny decided themselves this week to hold tests earlier.

Labour Party education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the lack of clarity from the Department's frustrating:

newstalk162512.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Joe McHugh/RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!