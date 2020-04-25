294 People Have Now Died Of Covid 19 In Northern Ireland.

The Education Minister's being called on to urgently address the situation regarding the holding of Junior Cert exams.

Joe McHugh previously indicated tests would take place in September.

However, recent discussions with student representatives, parents and schools has led to reports they could now be held in May.

Schools in Galway and Kilkenny decided themselves this week to hold tests earlier.

Labour Party education spokesperson Aodhán (PRON: A-ON) Ó Ríordáin says the lack of clarity from the Department's frustrating:

