Listen: 2020 Ploughing Championships May Take Place Behind Closed Doors.

: 04/25/2020 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The National Ploughing Championships may have to take place without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The championships are due to be held from September 15th to 17th in Co.Carlow - last year's event attracted 300-thousand people.

The government has already confirmed events with more than 5-thousand people will not be licensed up until the end of August.

Anna Marie McHugh, from the National Ploughing Association, says they're considering holding the event behind closed doors.

File image: 2018 Ploughing Championships/RollingNews
 

