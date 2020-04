The Coast Guard has reminded the public to be careful when walking along the shore.

They have attended three callouts on Dublin's northside in the last week alone.

All of the incidents involved people who could potentitally have been trapped by a quickly rising tide.

Those who live by the coast should be conscious of the tide at all times, and call 112 or 999 in an emergency.

The Coast Guard also stresses that people walking on the coastline need to remain within 2 kilometres of their homes.