1,063 People In Ireland Have Now Died Of Covid 19; 18,561 People Diagnosed With The Virus.

Another 52 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

It brings the death toll here to 1,063.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says there are 377 new confirmed cases, with a total of 18,561 people infected, of whom 1,003 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23rd April (17,420 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%