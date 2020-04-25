Over 1,000 People In Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

The number of people in Kildare confirmed as having contracted Covid 19 has exceeded 1,000.
The Dept. of Health has confirmed, this evening, that 1,003 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began.
Today's figure is an increase on 954 on Friday night.
5.6% of all Covid 19 cases in Ireland are in Kildare.
18,561 people in Ireland have been diagnosed with the virus, and 1,063 people have died.
Nationally, today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23rd April (17,420 cases), shows
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|17,975
|Total number hospitalised
|2,536
|Total number admitted to ICU
|344
|Total number of deaths
|859
|Total number of healthcare workers
|4,847
|Number clusters notified
|567
|Cases associated with clusters
|4,979
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|10,261
|57.1
|Male
|7,656
|42.6
|Unknown
|58
|0.3
|Total
|17,975
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|30
|0.2
|1 - 4
|63
|0.4
|5 - 14
|181
|1
|15 - 24
|1,161
|6.5
|25 - 34
|2,904
|16.2
|35 - 44
|3,119
|17.4
|45 - 54
|3,346
|18.6
|55 - 64
|2,462
|13.7
|65+
|4,685
|26.1
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|63.4%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|32.9%
|Travel Abroad
|3.7%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn't been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|14
|0.6
|5 - 14
|8
|0.3
|15 - 24
|53
|2.1
|25 - 34
|157
|6.2
|35 - 44
|216
|8.5
|45 - 54
|345
|13.6
|55 - 64
|385
|15.2
|65+
|1028
|40.5
|Unknown
|330
|13
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|88
|0.5%
|Cavan
|536
|3%
|Clare
|207
|1.2%
|Cork
|1103
|6.1%
|Donegal
|437
|2.4%
|Dublin
|9010
|50.1%
|Galway
|332
|1.8%
|Kerry
|276
|1.5%
|Kildare
|1003
|5.6%
|Kilkenny
|229
|1.3%
|Laois
|204
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|62
|0.3%
|Limerick
|441
|2.5%
|Longford
|113
|0.6%
|Louth
|590
|3.3%
|Mayo
|395
|2.2%
|Meath
|578
|3.2%
|Monaghan
|327
|1.8%
|Offaly
|222
|1.2%
|Roscommon
|114
|0.6%
|Sligo
|104
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|345
|1.9%
|Waterford
|129
|0.7%
|Westmeath
|421
|2.3%
|Wexford
|151
|0.8%
|Wicklow
|558
|3.1%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.