Listen: KCC Director Of Services Recounts Monitoring Elections All Over The World

: 05/25/2019 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One of the Kildare County Council officials staff today's counts at Punchestown has officiated at elections over the world, including in Bosnia, Ukraine, South Africa and Cambodia

Kfm's Clem Ryan spoke to Kildare County Council Director of Services, and election monitor, Peter Minnock

peter_minnock.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

