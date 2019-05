The tally has been completed for the Clane Local Electoral Area.

There are 5 seats available, and 10 candidates in the field.

Sitting Fine Gael Cllr., Brendan Weld, has 88% of a quota.

Not far behind him is sitting Cllr., Fianna Fáil's Darragh Fitzpatrick, and out-going Cllr., Ind. Pádraig McEvoy.

Tallies indicate the Social Democrat, Aidan Farrelly, may take the fourth seat, followed by Fine Gael's Brendan Wyse