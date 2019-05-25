Tallies Completed In 7 Of Kildare's Local Electoral Areas.

Tallies for seven of of Kildare's 8 Local Electoral Areas have been completed.

In Naas, Green candidate, Vincent P. Martin is topping the poll.

There are 7 seats in this LEA, and 15 candidates

He may be followed by sitting Fine Gael councillor, Fintan Brett, and his party colleague, candidate, Evie Sammon.

Another first time candidate, Fianna Fáil's Brian Larkin, is tipped to take the fouth seat, and sitting councillors, Seamie Moore (Ind) and Carmel Kelly (FF) and Social Democrat Candidate, Bill Clear, likely to take the remaining seats

So, Naas appears to be: 1 Green, 2 FG, 2 FF, 1 Ind & 1 Social Democrats.

In Athy, Labour's Mark Wall is topping the the poll, with 162% of a quota.

5 seats are up for grabs there, and 10 candidates are in the field.

Labour's Aoife Breslin is just shy of a quota, as is Fine Gael's Ivan Keatley.

Fianna Fáil's Brian Dooley is also tipped to be returned.

All four are sitting councillors.

Athy indications are: 2 Labour, 1 FG, 1 FF and a fifth seat on transfers.

Four seats are being contested by 10 candidates in the Celbridge Electoral Area.

Fianna Fail's Michael Coleman has topped the poll, on 110% of the quota.

He is followed by Ind., Íde Cussen.

Both are sitting councillors.

Green candidate, Vanessa Liston, is tipped to get a seat, as is Community Solidary Cllr., Brendan Young.

Celbridge appears to be: 1 FF, 1 Ind., 1 Green and 1 Community Solidarity.

The tally for the Kildare electoral area has been completed, and shows Fianna Fáil Cllr., Suzanne Doyle, topping the poll.

Three are 5 seats in the constituency, and 8 candidates.

The tally indicates Fine Gael's Anne Connolly, Kevin Duffy and Mark Stafford may take the next three seats.

SF's Patricia Berry could claim the final seat.

And Kildare: 1 FF, 3 FG & 1 SF

There are 6 seats available in the Newbridge Local Electoral Area, and 15 candidates.

Tallies indicate that Ind. Fiona McLoughling Healy will top the poll, exceeding the quota by 57%.

Also to take a seat will be Fine Gael's Peggy Dwyer, a former Naas MD Cllr for Fianna Fáil, Rob Power.

Fine Gael's Tracey O'Dwyer, Fianna Fáil's Noel Heavy and Social Democrat, Chris Pender, will likely be next in line for seats:

Newbridge: 1 Ind, 2 FG, 2 FF & 1 Soc Dem.

10 candidates are running in Leixlip Local Electoral Area, for 3 seats.

Sitting Cllr., Fine Gael's Joe Neville, is, according to tallies, topping the poll.

Former Independent, and now Fianna Fáil member, Bernard Caldwell, seems likely to take the 2nd seat and may be followed by Social Democrat, Nuala Kileen.

Leixlip: 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 Soc Dem

The tally has been completed for the Clane Local Electoral Area.

There are 5 seats available, and 10 candidates in the field.

Sitting Fine Gael Cllr., Brendan Weld, has 88% of a quota.

Not far behind him is sitting Cllr., Fianna Fáil's Darragh Fitzpatrick, and out-going Cllr., Ind. Pádraig McEvoy.

Tallies indicate the Social Democrat, Aidan Farrelly, may take the fourth seat, followed by Fine Gael's Brendan Wyse

Clane: 2 FG, 1 FF, 1 Ind, 1 Soc Dem