The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Series Of Roadworks Begins Today In The Naas MD.

: 05/25/2020 - 08:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
road_works_sign.jpeg

 

A series of roadworks begins today in the Naas Municipal Distriction.

Kildare County Council says works will be carried out, in order, as follows:#

R411, Naas to Ballymore Eustace Road, Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th May

L6049, Morganstown, Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th May

L20221, Athgarret, Friday 29th May and Tuesday 2nd June

L2019, Huttonread, Wednesday 3rd June to Friday 5th June

L2008 Clownings, Ardclough, Monday 25th May to Wednesday 27th May.

Works will be in operation between 8am and 7pm, and diversions will be in place.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!