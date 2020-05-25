Series Of Roadworks Begins Today In The Naas MD.

A series of roadworks begins today in the Naas Municipal Distriction.
Kildare County Council says works will be carried out, in order, as follows:#
R411, Naas to Ballymore Eustace Road, Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th May
L6049, Morganstown, Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th May
L20221, Athgarret, Friday 29th May and Tuesday 2nd June
L2019, Huttonread, Wednesday 3rd June to Friday 5th June
L2008 Clownings, Ardclough, Monday 25th May to Wednesday 27th May.
Works will be in operation between 8am and 7pm, and diversions will be in place.