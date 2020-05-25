The Breakfast Show

70 Local Authority Homes In Kildare Have Been Returned To Use In A Three-Year Period.

: 05/25/2020 - 08:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
house.jpg

 

70 local authority homes in Kildare have been returned to use in a three year period.

The Dept. of Housing funds the Voids Programme, which, nationally, returned to use 7,333 vacant council between 2016 and 2019.

Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, responding to a Parliamentary Question from Sinn Fein TD, Eoin O'Broin, says "This figure does not include homes which were returned to productive use by local authorities using funding from their own resources."

In Kildare, 2018 was the peak year in the period for returning idle homes to use, when 27 were refurbished.

 

