The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Temporary Road Closure In Clane Is Scheduled To End Later This Morning.

: 05/25/2020 - 08:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
clane_welcome_to_clane_sign_clane_community_council.jpg

 

A temporary road closure in Clane is scheduled to end later this morning

Kildare County Council says Capdoo Lane is closed from its junction  with the R407 Clane to Kilcock Road.

Local access and egress will be facilitated at the Celbridge Road end.

It is expected to re-open at 11am.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!