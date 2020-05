Almost 6 out of 10 parents say it would be impossible to return to the workplace without creches re-opening.

A RollerCoaster.ie survey, also found almost one third would be willing to work from home permanently if that was an option.

Almost half were now hoping to holiday with their family in Ireland this summer.

Just 9 percent want to travel abroad for a holiday.

29 per cent say they didn't intend on taking any time out at all this year.

