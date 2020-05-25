Listen: KCC's Public Consultation On Athgarvan Remains Open For Submissions.

Kildare County Council's public consultation on a Town Renewal Plan for Athgarvan remains open.

It says the TRP will "identify a range of potential improvements to enhance the character, amenities and appeal of Athgarvan, and provide for the needs of the current and growing population."

However, KCC says it needs to identify "the qualities and strengths of Athgarvan that are important to local people, and how it can be improved. "

The online survey is available here

Mel Mimnagh is Co-Ordinator of the Athgarvan Development Committee and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Mr. Mimnagh says the area has been waiting for a design statement since 2016.

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.