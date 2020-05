A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched in order to provide free legal advice to whistleblowers.

Maurice McCabe and Transparency International Ireland are appealing to people to donate, as they aim to raise 50,000 euro over the next three months.

Since the pandemic began, TI Ireland has had an increase in calls from people raising workplace concerns.

It says its largest number of clients reporting whistleblowing retaliation, work in health and community services.