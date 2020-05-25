K Drive

Listen: KCC Says Access To Parts Of Newbridge Cemetery Has Been Restricted Because Of Anti-Social Behaviour & Damage To Graves.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council vehicular access to Newbridge Cemetery, in Kilbelin, is "restricted because of damage to graves and complaints of anti social behaviour"

Newbridge photographer, Pat Tinsley. noted with distress last week, the the new section of the graveyard is not accessible by car,  as bollards have been erected.

Fianna Fáil Kildare/Newbridge Cllr., Noel Heavey, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Kildare County Council's statement:

"Newbridge cemetery has a car park which is accessible. In addition vehicles can enter the cemetery and drive on the main route through the cemetery.

Vehicle access on pathways within the cemetery is restricted because of damage to graves and complaints of anti social behaviour.

We are conscious of the needs of the elderly and those with illness and disability.

People with particular needs are being facilitated with access as much as possible but it is not possible to provide vehicular access to individual graves.

Vehicular access is also limited when a funeral is taking place."

 

